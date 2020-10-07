Lt. Gov. Green discusses push from county mayors to add second test for pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the pre-travel testing program which is set to open up tourism on October 15.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
But county mayors are pushing to add a second test and are considering opting out of the State’s program.
He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Plexiglass barriers: Meet the third wheel in tonight’s VP debate
- Derek Chauvin, officer charged in George Floyd’s death, released on bond
- 2020 Maui Invitational Bracket released
- As Trump squashes relief negotiations, lawmakers keep trading blame
- ‘Are you listening Nancy?’: Trump pivots, says he will sign stand alone stimulus bill