Lt. Gov. Green discusses push from county mayors to add second test for pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the pre-travel testing program which is set to open up tourism on October 15.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

But county mayors are pushing to add a second test and are considering opting out of the State’s program.

He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories on KHON2