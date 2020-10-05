Lt. Gov. Green discusses President Trump, pre-travel testing program and Dr. Fauci

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss President Trump’s COVID-19 condition, a second test for his pre-travel testing program and a new date with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories on KHON2