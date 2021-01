HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Biden has ordered 200 million additional doses of the COVID vaccine.

He says deliveries will be boosted to at least 10 million doses per week, over the next three weeks.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss how this will impact Hawaii and he also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.