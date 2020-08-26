Lt. Gov. Green discusses Oahu’s stay-at-home order and free testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the stay-at-home order on Oahu going into effect at midnight Thursday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined us this morning to discuss the timetable in flattening the curve and free COVID-19 testing.
