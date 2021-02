HONOLULU (KHON2) — From the spike in COVID-19 cases on Maui to moving into Tier 3 on Oahu, we have a lot to talk about Thursday morning.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss these hot topics and he also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.