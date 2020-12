HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new strain of the coronavirus in the UK is affecting travel here in the United States.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Even Japan is closing their borders to foreign nationals after the variant was detected there.

But is there a way to keep it out of Hawaii? And how effective will the vaccine be? Lt. Gov. Josh Green who joined Wake Up 2day to discuss these hot topics and he also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.