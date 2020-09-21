Lt. Gov. Green discusses new partners for pre-travel testing program and lessons learned from having COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the State’s pre-travel testing program set for October 15th, Lt. Gov. Josh Green discusses new partnerships for testing in addition to CVS and Kaiser Permanente.

He joined Wake Up 2day to talk about that as well as the lessons learned from having COVID-19. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

