Lt. Gov. Green discusses new partners for pre-travel testing program and lessons learned from having COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the State’s pre-travel testing program set for October 15th, Lt. Gov. Josh Green discusses new partnerships for testing in addition to CVS and Kaiser Permanente.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

He joined Wake Up 2day to talk about that as well as the lessons learned from having COVID-19. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories on KHON2