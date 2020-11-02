Lt. Gov. Green discusses Halloween gatherings to Japanese tourists arriving

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Halloween gatherings to Japanese tourists arriving this week and post-arrival testing results, there are a lot of issues going on with COVID-19 and protecting residents.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss these hot topics and he also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories on KHON2