Lt. Gov. Green discusses first weekend of pre-travel testing program and surveillance testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss Hawaii opening up to tourism with pre-travel testing program and the daily counts over the first weekend of travel.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

He also discussed surveillance testing that started on Oahu and answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories on KHON2