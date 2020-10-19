Lt. Gov. Green discusses first weekend of pre-travel testing program and surveillance testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss Hawaii opening up to tourism with pre-travel testing program and the daily counts over the first weekend of travel.
He also discussed surveillance testing that started on Oahu and answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.
