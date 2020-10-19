Lt. Gov. Green discusses first weekend of pre-travel testing program and surveillance testing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss Hawaii opening up to tourism with pre-travel testing program and the daily counts over the first weekend of travel.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

He also discussed surveillance testing that started on Oahu and answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories