Lt. Gov. Green discusses first weekend of pre-travel testing program and surveillance testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss Hawaii opening up to tourism with pre-travel testing program and the daily counts over the first weekend of travel.
He also discussed surveillance testing on Oahu and he answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.
