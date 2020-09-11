Lt. Gov. Green discusses downward trend and rising deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the downward trend despite the jump in cases, rising deaths and upcoming flu season.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Bill aims to combat racial disparities in maternal, infant mortality
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 167 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities
- Democrats and Republicans look to avoid another government shutdown
- Hawaii’s Tyson Nam has fight cancelled for upcoming UFC Vegas 10 event
- On 9/11 anniversary, congressmen disagree on greatest terror threat to U.S.