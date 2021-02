HONOLULU (KHON2) — Promising news as the State Department of Health reported just 33 new daily COVID-19 cases on Monday.

With the declining numbers, could restrictions be eased? Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the numbers and he also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.