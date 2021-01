HONOLULU (KHON2) — The CDC is pushing to expand the Covid-19 vaccine to seniors 65-years-old and older along with those with underlying health conditions.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The CDC also passed a new rule for travelers arriving in the U.S. Lt. Gov. Josh Green who joined Wake Up 2day to discuss these hot topics and he also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.