Lt. Gov. Green Criticizes Mayor Caldwell’s Plan To Close Bars

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the surge in COVID-19 cases in Hawaii, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is asking Governor Ige for permission to shut down bars for three weeks. Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to talk about that and what needs to happen moving forward to flatten the curve. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.
Latest on KHON2
- 2nd stimulus check almost certain, but details unclear
- These false reports on COVID-19 are proving highly contagious
- House Democrats pressure Senate GOP to extend COVID-19 $600 unemployment payments
- Woman drags injured man off Michigan highway: ‘I had to get him’
- US Citizenship and Immigration Services faces massive furloughs