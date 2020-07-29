Lt. Gov. Green Criticizes Mayor Caldwell’s Plan To Close Bars

The NBA will make its long-awaited return on Thursday with a doubleheader between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, putting an end to the four-and-a-half-month hiatus that once put the 2019-2020 season on hold.

The league suspended its season on March 11 following Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test. Twenty-two teams were invited to the league’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. to finish out the season, with the NBA Finals ending no later than Oct. 12.