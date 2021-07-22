Lt. Gov. Green: 243 new coronavirus cases reported in Hawaii on July 22

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green took to social media Thursday to give the latest update on coronavirus cases in the state. On July 22, the state saw 243 new cases, the highest since January.

According to Dr. Green, 78% of the cases from July alone are community spread. Another 20% are from residents returning from travel and 2% are from non-resident travel.

There are 50 new cases on the Big Island, 14 cases on Maui, 146 cases on Oahu and 8 cases on Kauai.

The Department of Health is expected to release more details on the daily case count at 12 p.m.