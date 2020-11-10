Lt. Gov. explains what’s needed for single statewide mask mandate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There continues to be an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the globe, including Hawaii.
What does Lt. Gov. Josh Green think? And how can the state implement a mask mandate that all counties share? Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined us with details and he also answered viewer questions.
