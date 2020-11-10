Lt. Gov. explains what’s needed for single statewide mask mandate

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There continues to be an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the globe, including Hawaii.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

What does Lt. Gov. Josh Green think? And how can the state implement a mask mandate that all counties share? Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined us with details and he also answered viewer questions.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories