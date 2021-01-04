Lt. Gov. discusses vaccinations arriving first week of 2021

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a new year with the same mission. Hawaii continues to vaccinate people, with more vaccinations arriving to the state this week.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined us to talk about that and to answer viewer questions.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories