Lt. Gov. advises against large Thanksgiving gatherings

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The statewide total of COVID-19 cases hit triple digits for another consecutive day on Monday.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This, as a change to the state’s pre-travel testing program begins. Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to talk about that and to answer viewer questions about COVID-19.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories