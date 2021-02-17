Low coronavirus cases fuel hopes that organized sports will resume on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Team sports have been shut down since last summer but youth sports organizers on Oahu are hopeful restrictions will be relaxed soon.

Low case-counts and promising positivity rates are giving many hope that youth sports will resume soon. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has said numerous times that he is interested in relaxing restrictions to give island keiki that much-needed outlet.

Honolulu could move to Tier 3 as early as the week of Monday, Feb. 22, which would allow groups up to 10 to gather if the numbers remain low enough. Organized sports would remain shut down, however.

i9 Sports Exec Director Roger Dequina said, he hopes something can be done.

“Youth sports, we’re kind of put on the back end in Tier 4. And it’s been tough,” Dequina said.

ICEE Football Coach Mark Veneri said, the lack of sports has taken a toll on island youth

“Sports is a life lesson. And it’s a life teacher. And these kids have really been, I guess, you could say, out of touch with that,” Veneri said. “And therefore, it affects school that affects home.”

“Kids need the opportunity to just, I think physically interact, you know, have a social setting to do that,” Dequina said. “And (sports) really just brings a lot of well-being for them, I think physically as well as emotionally.”

The mayor said in a press conference on Friday, Feb. 12, he has been in discussions with the governor about relaxing some restrictions surrounding youth sports, but nothing has been finalized

“We’re very aware of the hardship that’s been imposed,” Blangiardi said. “We’re very aware of even all the benefits there would be to get our kids out there playing again in practice fields and being able to be the people that they are, young people, who really need this physically and psychologically and in every way.”

Dequina and Veneri said, both i9 Sports and the ICEE Football program already have safety measures in place

“We have hand sanitizing out there. We also have, you know, kids working, staggering in groups,” Veneri explained.

Dequina said, they imposed rules that had kids playing within their own teams to limit interaction when sports resumed briefly before shutting down again in July, 2020. Those rules are something he said could easily be implemented once they are given the green light to resume games.

Some concerns are the potlucks and gatherings before and after games.

“We have to do our part. Is our kids more important or is a potluck is more important? I think if we can govern that by, you know, doing a little bit for each other saying, hey, let’s do our part,” Veneri said.

Dequina said, it can be done safely if clear guidelines are set.

“I’m hopeful that we can continue to move forward in that space and be wise and discerning,” Dequina said. “I think its going to be a key component that parents are able to park the potlucks and a lot of the snacks and the the hui-ing and gathering afterwards, at least for a little bit longer, you know, and just really allow the kids that opportunity and space to to play.”