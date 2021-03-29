Love’s brand products to continue to be seen in Hawaii thanks to Portland-based bakery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than a century in business, Love’s Bakery is going out of business on Wednesday. But the brand name will still be on grocery store shelves.

A licensing agreement between Love’s Bakery Holding Company and Portland-based Franz Family Bakery has been reached, allowing Franz to produce Love’s brand products at its mainland bakeries and distribute them to grocery stores and food markets on all islands through the Hawaii Foodservice Alliance.

Franz Family Bakery, which is based in Portland Oregon, has agreed to produce Love’s bread, buns and rolls.

But, because they’re being made on the mainland, the goods will have to be shipped frozen to Hawaii.

A spokesman for Love’s says it was important to keep the Love’s brand in Hawaii stores going, which has been around for nearly 170 years.

The licensing agreement between the two companies does not change the fate of more than 200 workers who will lose their jobs when Love’s shuts down on March 31.

Franz also has a long history and has been around for 115 years. A spokesman says the new products are already being shipped and will be sold in the coming days.

The company says the new Love’s products will not have the same recipe, but Franz is dedicated to providing delicious quality products to Hawaii residents statewide.

While Franz tries to fill the gap from Love’s shutting down, there is at least one local bakery that’s picking up production.

“We’ve noticed the impact already since Love’s announced their closure and I’ve been busy working with various partners,” said Brandon Lam, president of La Tour Bakehouse.

He says La Tour plans to launch it’s Hawaiian Honey Oat Bread, similar to the popular Honey and Oat Bran from Love’s.

“What we wanted to do was take those elements, the flavor and the texture profile that Hawaii loves so much, and create a version that to us is healthier, and all natural, and also incorporated Hawaiian honey,” said Lam.

Because it’s locally made using local products, it will be fresh, not frozen. Lam says it will be in grocery stores by next month.

“We don’t have the same scale ability to mass produce but we are committed to producing the best quality as we can, so the cost is a little bit higher,” said Lam.