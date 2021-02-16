Louisianna visitors arrested on suspicion of bribing Hawaii airport officials

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two visitors from Louisiana were arrested on Friday, Feb. 12, for allegedly trying to bribe airport screeners at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Officials said, 29-year-old Johntrell White, of Simmesport and 28-year-old Nadia Bailey, of Baton Rouge arrived in Honolulu without valid COVID-19 exemptions or pre-tests.

White allegedly told an airport screener that he would give her $2,000 to allow him to pass through without having to quarantine. Bailey then allegedly told the same screener that she would throw in an additional $1,000 to allow both of them to pass.

Deputy sheriffs were notified and arrested the two visitors on suspicion of bribery.

White and Bailey were later released and immediately flew back to the mainland.

The investigation is ongoing.