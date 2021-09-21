Louisiana men arrested at Honolulu airport after allegedly breaking COVID quarantine rules

FILE – Brandon Boone (right) and Hunter Lowe, Oahu, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2021. (Department of Public Safety photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Louisiana men were arrested for allegedly breaking Hawaii’s quarantine rules on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Police said, 49-year-old Brandon Boone and 26-year-old Hunter Lowe were arrested Sunday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to a Hawaii Department of Public Safety spokesperson, both men failed to show proof of a COVID-19 test result upon arrival and did not have a location to quarantine. 

Boone and Lowe were serving a 10-day jail sentence at the Oahu Community Correctional Center as of Tuesday, Sept. 21.

