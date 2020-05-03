Lost your medical coverage when you lost your job? Tips for getting health care insurance

HONOLULU(KHON2)–One in three people recently lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic according to the department of labor. Many of those same people likely also lost their employer-paid healthcare benefits. While so many are concerned about how they’re going to pay rent, experts said its important to also make sure to secure medical insurance– especially during a pandemic.

“The number one reason people go bankrupt or lose all of their assets is if they’re uninsured and have a crisis,” Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said.

Green knows what he’s talking about, he also happens to be a doctor.

And he said, now is not the time to go without health coverage.

But paying for insurance can be expensive.

Community physician Dr. James Ireland said it’s a tough situation.

“The very fact that you lost your job, you lost your income– unless you have significant savings it makes it difficult to pay that premium on your own.”

According to Merideth Nichols, Department of Human Services Deputy Director of Medicaid, you do have options.

“If you find yourself without health insurance, please, pleae please apply for Medicaid,” Nichols said.

Medicaid or MedQuest Hawaii, is the state’s public health insurance program. Unlike Medicare, Medicaid is available for those under 65.

It’s free, if you qualify.

“We highly encourage people to apply and not assume you’re not going to be eligible.”

Elligibility is determined by income.

In some cases assets may be looked at, but Nichols said due to the pandemic, they have loosened some of the requirements.

She said many people are calling concerned that the federal grant money will put them over the limit, she said it won’t.

“That extra $600 a week will not be counted toward your eligibility nor will those stimulus checks that you receive.”

Nichols said their applications have doubled due to COVID-19.

“It’s been unprecedented…In March, where we normally would have received, an average 4,500 applications a month, we saw 8,088 and then in April we saw 8,967 applications.”

But unlike the unemployment office that is struggling to keep up, Nichols said they have a very fast turnaround.

“We have a very mature online eligibility system so we’re able to make those determinations, typically overnight. So if somebody is going online to apply today, they could get their eligibility determination by the next day,” Nichols explained.

She said you can also apply over the phone if you don’t have access to a computer but it takes longer.

If you don’t qualify for MedQuest, you still have options for cheaper medical assistance and health coverage.

Ireland suggests talking to your doctor or PCP. He said they may allow you to delay payments.

“Going to an Urgent Care Facility will often cost you between $150 and $300 lot of times that’s a good deal compared to going to an ER,” Green said.

Ireland also suggests going to one of the Community Health Centers in Hawaii.

“They actually have a sliding scale (for payment). In many cases if income is low, they will discount the visit,” Ireland explained.

COBRA health insurance is another option usually offered through your former employer, but you need to cover the cost of the premium and it can be costly.

Green said, it’s still important to get some type of coverage because the last thing you want is to end up in the ER without it.

“An ER visit usually starts at $700– there’s all sorts of technology that’s being paying for– and it’s costly up to thousands of dollars per day. And that’s the kind of thing that can break people’s savings, and frankly break their will when they’re unemployed.”

Green said he wants to develop a free temporary clinic to help those in need.

“The idea is to offer some bridge health care service for people in the state….so my team put together a quick proposal to fill the need and we’ll see what the solution is.”

Click here to see if you’re eligible for MedQuest.

Or call: 524-3370 or 1-800-316-8005

To find out more about COBRA health care insurance options click here

To find out more about Community Health Centers click here