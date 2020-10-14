Lost your health insurance coverage? State says there are options

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents who have lost their health insurance during the pandemic may still be eligible for coverage. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is encouraging the public to enroll in healthcare coverage through the Healthcare.gov website.

DCCA says that due to the widespread loss of job-based insurance, many qualify for another special enrollment period that extends beyond the normal 60-day deadline. The website also offers a premium tax credit aimed at lowering healthcare premiums for certain applicants.

“Thousands of our island residents are suffering from the effects of the crippled economy, but we should not gamble on our health,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. “This special enrollment period allows for a chance to get comprehensive health insurance coverage for those who qualify.”

For more questions about healthcare.gov call (800) 318-2596.

