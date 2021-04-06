Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (KHON2) – For those who misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination card, the Hawaii Department of Health says don’t panic, there’s a way to get a duplicate.

“Contact the vaccination provider who gave you the shot in the arm,” said Brooks Baehr, the spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Health. “They’re going to ask you to show up with an ID in hand so they can verify who you are. They will look up your record and they will issue a duplicate card.”

There’s also another way to prove COVID-19 vaccination records.

“When you signed up in VAMS, you got a password and you were able to log in. Should you lose your card or even if you just want another record of having received the vaccination, you can go back into VAMS, use your password to login. Then, you are able to print up a certificate of vaccination.”

A certificate of vaccination will look like a document versus a smaller card. Not everyone who received a vaccine, received a VAMS login. It depends on where the shot was given.

The DOH says, the certificate also may not operate the same as the COVID-19 vaccination card in the future.

“We don’t know exactly how that’s going to play into any access to air travel, events and venues in the future. However, it’s good to have that card, because there is talks of that being used. So you definitely want to hang on to it. I have also heard no talk whatsoever about this certificate of vaccination being used in the same fashion.”

To safeguard COVID-19 vaccine cards, the DOH recommends taking a photo of both sides of the card, placing it in a plastic sleeve, and don’t share photos of the card online.

The DOH also adds that laminating the vaccine cards is okay as long as it’s after the second dose of the COVID-19 shot is given.