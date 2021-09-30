Los Angeles visitors arrested for using falsified documents to avoid quarantine

KAUAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two Los Angeles visitors were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 28, for using falsified documents in an attempt to avoid Hawaii’s quarantine requirements.

Travel document screeners with the Hawaii National Guard and Roberts Hawaii alerted officials after the documents were flagged in the Safe Travels system.

The Attorney General’s Investigations Division investigated after which Kauai police arrested Lazar Hayward, Jr. and Raven Randle for Unsworn Falsification.

“These arrests highlight the continuing efforts between the Attorney General’s investigators, other State officials and County law enforcement to keep Hawaiʿi safe,” said Patrol Services Bureau Assistant Chief Mark Begley. “We also want to thank the vast majority of our visitors and residents who respect and follow the safety protocols that are in place during their travel to Hawaiʿi.”

Hayward, Jr. and Randle were released pending investigation and were taken back to Lihue Airport to catch a flight back to LAX.

Their court date has not yet been set.