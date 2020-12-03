Looking for safe holiday fun? Check out the Christmas Bar and magic bubble elves this holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Looking for safe holiday festivities? Well many fun events are popping up around Oahu as the countdown to Christmas continues.

Elf on a shelf has now turned into elf in a bubble at Ward Village.

“It was important for us to reimagine how we’re celebrating the holidays and give the opportunity for the community to celebrate safely,” said Katrina Beattie, Marketing Manager at Ward Village.

Ward Village is among many establishments creating safe ways for families to get into the holiday spirit.

“So these elves will be strolling throughout the neighborhood and of course they’ll be in their bubbles so it will be COVID-19 safe and guests can go up to them and take photos with these roaming elves,” Beattie said.

On Saturday, families can come down to Ward Village and capture that picture perfect photo.

“We will also have a photographer on site so guest will be able to download the photos with the elves after they’ve taken their photos with them,” said Beattie.

Meanwhile, at Ala Moana Center, the Christmas bar is serving up holiday cheer with a few modifications.

“So these are solid walls in between each one of the booths and it allows each person or each party and right now, we’re only allowing five which are the rules, to come in,” said Michael miller, Director of the Christmas Bar.

Masks are required an guests can utilize contactless options the restaurant has to offer.

“So the QR code, you scan that. It does a couple of things, it does the contact tracing so you enter your information there it’s very private. Then if we have a wait, you’re automatically added onto the waitlist and then you can shop and we’ll text you when your table is ready,” Miller said.

The Christmas Bar is located on the 3rd floor of Bloomingdales. The last day to check out this winter wonderland is Christmas Eve.

