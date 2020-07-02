Looking for Fourth of July fun? Check out in-person and virtual ideas around Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Looking for some Fourth of July fun? From education to fun in the sun, there’s a lot to do this holiday weekend.

BATTLESHIP MISSOURI MEMORIAL:

If you’re interested in taking a look back in history, check out the Battleship Missouri Memorial. The memorial will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the weekend. Safety rules are in place which include a requirement of masks, social distancing will be enforced on tours and shuttle rides and there will be a single file line traveling through the tour. Due to social distancing, the Combat Engagement Center and Crew Member Exhibit are closed at the Battleship Missouri Memorial. However, the newly reopened Kamikaze Exhibit is a must see. For more information, click here.

BISHOP MUSEUM:

The Bishop Museum is excited to have guests back to learn about the culture of Hawaii. Theater spaces on campus are currently closed due to social distancing guidelines. That includes the Lava Theater, Planetarium and limited access to the Science and Adventure Center. Register in advance for admission and sign up for morning or afternoon sessions. Bishop Museum has activated outdoor activities with new audio tours and keiki lessons. Bishop Museum is now operating on regular hours. For more information, click here.

WET ‘N’ WILD HAWAII:

With many firework shows cancelled this year, Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii is putting on a show of their own. The water park is hosting a Dive-in-Movie night on Saturday. The park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a free movie viewing by the wave pool. Wet ‘n’ Wild is operating on a half capacity rule and will monitor guests at each attraction to follow social distancing guidelines. Currently, the Lazy River is closed due to social distancing. For more information, click here.

WAIKIKI AQUARIUM:

If you’d like to have fun from the comfort of your own home, the Waikiki Aquarium has you covered. The aquarium has live webcams setup throughout various exhibits for guests to enjoy from afar. However, safety rules are in place for guests visiting the aquarium in person. Face masks are required for everyone over 2 years old. Social distancing will be enforced with a one way route throughout the gallery and aquarium exhibits. Purchase tickets in advance for admission to the Waikiki Aquarium. For more information, click here.