Looking for a job? Some businesses are still hiring

HONOLULU(KHON2)–While many businesses are closed, there are a handful of companies that are looking for workers to fill jobs in industries adapting to the changing COVID-19 climate.

More than a third of Hawaii’s workforce is currently unemployed. Countless businesses are closed. Chamber of Commerce Hawaii President & CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara said some people and places are being hit harder than others.

“Hotels, restaurants, retail and businesses that are directly involved with the tourism industry have been the hardest hit.”

A recent study by the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) shows that the industries with the largest reduction of full time employees are:

Accommodations/Hotels -83.3%

Arts, entertainment and Recreation -77.7%

Retail Trade -76.3%

Food Services -58.1%

Those with the fewest reduction of full time employees are:

Finance and Insurance -.7%

Utilities -.8%

Menor-McNamara said essential businesses are doing what they can to stay afloat, and some are even hiring.

“That includes security companies, grocery stores, warehouse workers, cleaning companies, health care facilities, drugstores, supermarkets,” Menor-McNamara said.

She added that delivery jobs are also in demand, with many restaurants offering food delivery to customers along with established delivery services.

“You’ve got the typical ones: Bite Squad, Uber Eats and we’re also seeing local companies that jump-start their own services, and some adjusting their business models like Elite Parking–who otherwise would be doing valet parking–are now all leaning towards delivery services.”

It’s a matter of staying flexible and open minded.

Despite the hardships, Menor-McNamara said there are opportunities.

“This is an opportunity to pivot to a different industry.”

Here are some resources that may help you if you are looking for employment.

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

American Job Center Hawaii

Uber Eats