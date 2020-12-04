Longtime Honolulu attorney renews wedding vows while wife recovering from COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Longtime Honolulu attorney Michael Green was filled with relief and gratitude after his wife was released from Pali Momi Medical Center on Dec. 3. The couple had renewed their wedding vows just 10 days earlier on Nov. 23 as Estelle Green was wrapping up her battle with COVID-19.

Estelle had been at Pali Momi for more than three months and was even put on a ventilator. Her husband says doctors were not sure if she was going to survive.

“I just wasn’t sure for a long time whether I would ever be able to talk to her again,” he said.

Michael wanted to do something special to honor their 44th wedding anniversary on Nov. 23, and he succeeded.

“I wanted to renew my vows and we did that. Our pastor came, our kids, she agreed to marry me again, imagine that, being married to me for all these years and she said yes.” Michael Green

Michael says his wife was no longer infectious by Nov. 23, so their family and the pastor were allowed into the hospital room.