Long’s Drugs to start vaccinations Feb. 11

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public will soon be able to get vaccinated at a nearby pharmacy. Seven CVS or Long’s Drugs statewide will start giving out the shots on Thursday, Feb. 11. CVS is not able to say exactly which stores will be giving out the COVID vaccine, but doses will be available in all four counties.

Honolulu and Kaneohe are on the list on Oahu, Kahului on Maui, Hilo on the Big Island and Kapaa on Kauai. Only those 75 years and older are allowed to get the shots and people can start making appointments on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Walk-ins will not be allowed.

CVS says the initial rollout is 4,400 doses and additional locations will be added when more vaccines arrive. Walgreen’s will also be getting vaccines but the company says the Hawaii stores were not included in the initial rollout.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green says the timing works well because this is around the time when the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine is expected to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration. It only needs regular refrigeration for storage so it makes sense for pharmacies to get them.

“We have an easier shot to give. Many people may opt for Johnson and Johnson. It might be not quite as effective to prevent all disease, but it does prevent severe illness and hospitalizations and fatalities,” said Green.

Green says the state could give up to 80,000 doses a week with more vaccines becoming available. The next group — those 65 to 74 years old and essential workers — could be getting vaccinated by March 1.

“I’m really looking forward to vaccinating people between 65 and 74. I think that’s very important. And that’s a priority for me. So the faster we get the vaccine and the faster we can get there,” said Green.

Green says the process will accelerate even more from there and the State should be vaccinating the general public by May or June.

“We could be as high as like 600,000 individuals vaccinated fully by then if we continue at this pace. So everyone, hold on to your boots, because there’ll be a lot of vaccinations going on for those who trust it,” he said.

To make an appointment at CVS, call (800)-746-7287, or click here.