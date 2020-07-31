Longs Drugs stores throughout Hawaii looking to hire hundreds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Longs Drugs stores throughout Hawaii are looking to hire hundreds of people.

The company says the mass hiring is in anticipation of the increased demand for influenza vaccinations and the anticipated continued presence of COVID-19 in the fall.

New permanent full- and part-time positions include:

Management

Pharmacy technicians

Store Associates

The company says that it is looking to fill around 100 to 150 permanent full and part-time positions within the next 30 days. Company officials add that as the expected need for services rise, around 200 to 400 roles are estimated to be filled in the coming months.

The hiring process will include virtual interviews and ‘immersive job experiences.’

“The infusion of new jobs comes at a time when the tourism-dependent state is experiencing record-high unemployment rates because of the coronavirus and as the state works toward a September 1 reopening date for tourism,” said the company.

Job seekers can apply at cvs.jobs.

Latest Stories on KHON2