Longs Drugs now offering COVID-19 vaccine to teachers, staff at select locations in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Longs Drugs is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to K-12 teachers, as well as daycare and preschool teachers and staff.

The Hawaii State Department of Health made the announcement on Monday, March 8, on their Facebook page.

The vaccine is being offered at eight Longs Drugs locations: Aiea, Ewa Beach, Hilo, Honolulu, Kahului, Kailua Kona, Kaneohe and Kapaa.

Eligible Hawaii residents can make an appointment at CVS.com, through the CVS app or by calling customer service at (800) 746-7287.