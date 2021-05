HONOLULU (KHON2) — The longest reigning Miss Hawaii is about to pass on her crown.

The Miss Hawaii organization says the 74th annual pageant will take place Saturday, May 15 at the Ala Moana Hotel.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The competition was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Current Miss Hawaii Nikki Holbrook has held her title since she was crowned back in 2019.

There are 17 contestants vying for Miss Hawaii.