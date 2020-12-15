Long-term care staff and residents to get Moderna vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After frontline healthcare workers, next up to get the vaccine, are staff and residents at long-term care facilities. Health officials say they will be getting the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to gain approval by the end of this week.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine which has already been shipped across the country, the Moderna vaccine does not have to be stored in extremely cold temperature, so no dry ice or special type of refrigeration is needed.

“Just from the logistical perspective, it’s a lot easier to use the Moderna vaccine, which can be stored in a freezer and then put in a refrigerator as well,” said Hilton Raethel, Healthcare Association of Hawaii president.

Raethel says 25,000 doses could be shipped to Hawaii next week. There are about 13,000 staff and residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide. So they will likely start getting vaccinated right after Christmas.

Walgreen’s and CVS have been contracted to administer them. He adds that it’s important to vaccinate just a portion of the staff and residents rather than everyone at one time.

“If you vaccinated one third or one half of the residents, they may need a little extra nursing care for a day or so, just a little more supervision to monitor symptoms,” said Raethel.

At Kalakaua Gardens, staff and residents are getting educated on the vaccine. While it is encouraged, no one will be forced to get it.

“So even if they don’t receive it, we’re not going to separate them out. The only reason we would do that is if we have to have a designated COVID unit,” said Lori Kuykendall, Director of Nursing at Kalakaua Gardens.

The goal is to get 70 percent of staff and residents vaccinated. A second dose will be needed at least 28 days after the first one. A lot of work and logistics still need to be figured out. But the months ahead come with hope and excitement.

“I’m ready to see people out, see people happy again, see people living life to the fullest,” said Kuykendall.

“I think everyone would like to get back to a normal lifestyle, where we can open up our dining rooms, we can do social events in our long term care homes, where people can come and visit,” said Raethel.