Long lines plague coronavirus testing site at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More people are getting tested for COVID-19 amid the rising case numbers.

The line at the City’s free testing site at the Honolulu airport made attendees wait for hours to get their test.

Some residents KHON2 spoke to said they waited over three hours to get tested. The line included people who were already vaccinated and wanted to make sure they were not infected.

“Just got back, went to Vegas and the cases were high over there, we just wanted to make sure that even though I’m vaccinated, that I didn’t contract it so I don’t spread it when I come back to Hawaii.“ Ed Laciste, Honolulu resident

“I think it’s worthwhile if you’ve been in contact with somebody of reel some symptoms,” lead lab assistant Ryan Suechting said. “I myself got tested recently. Just peace of mind, right? I don’t want to spread it to others.

About 900 tests had been administered as of Saturday afternoon. The City extended its free COVID-19 testing at Honolulu’s airport through Saturday, Aug. 14.

Attendees need to pre-register and bring an ID that shows their Oahu address and zip code.