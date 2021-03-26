Long lines outside as Kaneohe Bakery closes this Sunday

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaneohe Bakery is closing this Sunday after more than 60 years in business.

Customers were rushing to get their last taste of longtime local favorite.

It’s the final days for Kaneohe Bakery, and the line is out the door.

“I woke up around 2 a.m.,” said customer Mel Estalilla. “Like hey I can get in line early, but I came around 3 a.m. I don’t know, It was packed already.”

KHON2: “Have you done this before?”

Customer Bae Aumua: “Stand in line at a bakery? Not at a bakery. But Toys R’ Us, Walmart, but not a bakery. It’s a sad occasion because they’re closing.”

From sugary long johns to custard pies and tasty donuts some customers still remember when Kaneohe Bakery first opened over 60 years ago.

“Way back in the late 50’s and the 60’s Kaneohe Bakery used to have a wagon, full of donuts,” said customer Linda Harvest. “Oh yes, five cents a donut.”

With the bakery closing this sunday because of the hardships from the pandemic, residents will always hold on to the memories it gave them.

Customer Maria Bridges doesn’t remember what she ordered when she came here for the first time.

“We came here at the time I was a baby,” Bridges said. “Our birthday cakes all came from here. My wedding cake, and I’m now divorced though.”

“I have been here since probably five if I remember with my dad,” said Estalilla.

“It was the best bakery where you could come for desserts,” said customer Shyla Lewis.