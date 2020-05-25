Long lines for first day Ross Dress For Less opens during COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ross is the second major retailer in the islands to reopen its doors to customers. Macy’s opened last week.

Hundreds of people lined up on the first day all Ross Dress for Less stores in Hawaii were open.

The lines of people snaked outside the because the stores limited how many could be inside at one time.

“Everyone’s been cooped up in the house and whatever’s open people are just coming here and there,” said shopper Jasmine Kim.



“You know what I saw a lot of people with wagons, and their wagons are all full,” said shopper Tai Utoafili. “A lot of children’s clothes, a lot of house things, you know. I know we have a lot of house things in our baskets.”

Other shoppers say it was the same story at other Ross stores even on the neighbor islands.