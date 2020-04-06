Long lines at fabric store, many making homemade masks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’ve seen the long lines forming outside the big box stores in Hawaii and now people are lining up outside of fabric stores.

This is what it looked like at the Fabric Mart in Kaneohe on April 5. It’s in response to the new guidance that government and health officials are pushing — wear a mask when you go out.

Lawmakers are asking that medical-grade masks to be saved for first responders, so many are making homemade fabric masks.

