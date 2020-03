HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was another busy day at Costco. This is what it looked like at the Iwilei location on Thursday morning, March 26. The line to get in the store looped throughout the parking lot.

Shippers continue to reassure everyone that the ports are not closing and supplies are not being impacted and that there is no reason to panic shop.

The Hawaii Harbors Users Group sent us their daily shipping schedule. It shows all the ports are open.