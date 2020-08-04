Lokahi Local Made: Students join forces in creativity to help businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of seven college students are coming together to keep local snack shops open.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO every morning at 7:30 a.m.]

“I think a lot of us have experienced it first hand,” said Jolie Fujita, creator of Lokahi Local Made. “A lot of us have parents who run or work for businesses and we’ve seen it. I mean companies who are forced to literally shutdown their stores who didn’t have websites we’ve seen all of that.”

After two months of brainstorming and planning, Lokahi Local Made was born.

“We really wanted to help them innovate,” said Mia Yoshioka, creator of Lokahi Local Made. “When we approached them, they were like ‘yeah let’s totally do something new and let’s be creative’ and it’s the time to do it and so they can make more money during COVID-19.”

On the e-commerce platform, customers can scroll through exclusive products from Diamond Bakery, Jade Foods and Menehune Mac to name a few.

Lokahi Local Made also offers curbside pickup.

The team has brought in over $1,000 for local companies so far.

“The chance to work with young minds that are very bright and very quick and very fun has really invigorated our organization,” said Gary Yoshioka, President of Diamond Bakery. “It’s a great learning experience for young people and old people and whoever is trying to thrive and survive during this time.”

Lokahi Local Made hopes to unveil a delivery service or additional pick up locations in the near future.

Ten percent of all proceeds also go to the Susannah Wesley Community Center.

For more information about Lokahi Local Made, click here.

Latest stories on KHON2