Local restaurant gives free meals to those in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is a painful sight for business owners.

Empty restaurants mean less money to pay mounting bills and employees.

Ann Takiguchi Marcos is the owner of Da Cove Health Bar and Cafe. She wanted to give back all while keeping her business alive.

“It would help to keep us afloat and then, in turn, it would help others who can’t get out of the house, are unable to cook,” she said.

Her employees got to work, making free meals for seniors in need.

But it’s not just for seniors.

“There are musicians who are also out of work and that’s there main source of income.”

Help is on the way and Project Dana helps deliver the meals.

Cyndi Osajima is the Executive Director of Project Dana. She says what Da Cove Health Bar is doing is not only helping keep stomachs full, b… but it’s easing the loneliness.

“Also they feel like they’re at least being remembered in some way. In a very healthy way because da cove’s food is very healthy,” said Osajima.

Takiguchi Marcos says donating or ordering take out will help her business and those in need of a hot meal.

“It covers the cost of the meals, so the more meals we make, the greater the sales we can bring in to carry us through this period.”

To donate to the cause, a GoFundMe was set up.