Local program gives back to students despite distance learning

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) – Ewalution 96706 is a program within the non-profit organization called Drug Free Hawaii.

Over the last year, they’ve educated hundreds of students about alcohol and substance abuse and created resources for LGBT students on campus.

“So the kids know where our safe spaces are on campus, but for a lot of students, it’s a scary time because suddenly you’ve lost that space where you were comfortable,” said Sarah Milianta a teacher at Ilima Intermediate School.

With COVID-19 switching the school year to distance learning, Ewalution 96706 shifted as well.

“Then this quarter happened,” said Shalei Aoki, Coalition Coordinator for Drug-Free Hawaii. “This COVID happened and so when it came to June for Pride Month, we were devastated. Like how are we going to celebrate?”

With teamwork and determination, Ewalution was able to deliver ‘Pride at Home Bags’ for Ilima Intermediate School students.

“We know that the work we’re doing, where it might just seem like bags and candy, that’s community. Really it’s suicide prevention work at it’s most basic connection to say ‘we love you, you matter please stay,'” said. Milianta.

“We’re so thrilled that it happened and we’ll continue to give out more bags, because we know it’s been difficult to reach the students out there. We’ll be happy to mail more boxes and deliver bags,” said Aoki.

Each bag included examples of conversation starters for both parents and students.

Ewalution says despite what school looks like in the future, they’ll continue to provide resources for students in need.

“We’re planning on making back-to-school kits. Maybe we could do a Zoom background with a flag. We have to get creative and that’s the nice thing about it. There’s a positive thing where we are reaching our students and making sure our allies have support,” said Aoki.

