Local pet rescue advocate sets sail on finding forever homes for shelter animals

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Rocky Kanaka, Oahu born and raised, knows a thing or two about aloha spirit. Now, he’s showing that aloha to hundreds of shelter animals nationwide and spreading awareness about adoption.

Kanaka’s goal is to find forever homes for every shelter animal.

“There are a lot of stereotypes that come with adopting a dog,” said Rocky Kanaka, an animal rescue advocate. “A lot of people say, ‘I want to buy a dog, because I want them as a puppy or I want a full breed dog, because we need a good dog.’ That’s just not the case.”

From delivering a hundred shave ice and birthday cakes, Kanaka is giving back to four-legged friends and their shelters while spreading his message to his 2 million followers.

“It’s exciting in the moments working with dogs and knowing that hopefully, when people see that, they go spend some time with their animals or they go to the shelter to adopt or volunteer.”

Some of his most viral videos have taken place at the Maui Humane Society.

“I locked myself in the kennel for 24 hours. We completely made the kennel over into a little tiny home and I got to stay with a little guy named Coco. At that time, he just couldn’t get adopted.”

Humane societies across Hawaii have seen spikes in adoptions and fosters amid the pandemic, but they’re still in need of financial help.

Now, Kanaka is busier than ever trying to provide for struggling shelters.

“We’re going to the sponsors and we’re saying, ‘Hey, can you sponsor this video?’ Then we’re passing those funds to do a makeover for the shelter or donate to the shelter. Hopefully when everything is lifted, I’ll come back to Hawaii and start working with some shelters there too.”

