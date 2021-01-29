Local performers get back to work with new protocols as filming ramps up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One business that seems to be bouncing back in recent months is Hawaii’s film industry. Locally shot “Finding Ohana” debuts on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 29, and more productions are in the works. Getting back to work during the pandemic was not easy.

Mericia Palma Elmore, executive director of the local union for performers SAG/AFTRA said, it took some time before members started seeing jobs pop up.

“I know that at the start of it all, like everyone else there was some anxiety and some bewilderment and wondering what’s going to happen next.” Mericia Palma Elmore, SAG/AFTRA Local Executive Director

That slowly began to shift in late fall, however, with the return of shows like “Magnum P.I.” and announcements of new projects like Disney’s “Doogie Houser” reboot.

“The fact that we’ve you know have the three shows here, that’s work opportunity right there, and the possibility of more shows coming in the spring and in the summer, that is also bringing about more opportunities and possibilities for our members,” said Palma Elmore.

Filming has even led to some road closures starting Monday, Feb. 2. A section of Kalanianaole Highway between Hanauma Bay and Halona Blowhole will be closed after 4 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for about a week for film production.

Actors and crew have to follow a new set of rules while the project is being kept under wraps for now.

“There’s safety protocols and procedures that didn’t exist before March, or you know before we started coming back,” said Palma Elmore.”So folks have to get used to the fact of, if you are in a certain zone because we do things by zones and odd, you will be tested multiple times a week.”

They will have their temperature taken — in addition to testing — and will have to fill out a questionnaire. Masks can come off when it is time to perform, but only in front of the camera. They must also keep six feet of distance from others. Some performers will even be split up into groups so if one person is identified with COVID-19 it can be easily traced.

She said, it has been working well so far, encouraging other productions to choose Hawaii as a filming location and bringing more work to local performers.

“When I talk to actors around that they’re feeling hopeful. I mean how awesome and how cool is it that you know their shows shooting here. How cool is it that these casting notice as you can look on Facebook and social media,” said Palma Elmore.