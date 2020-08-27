Local musician vows to “Save Our Artists” amid Coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With another stay-at-home, work-from-home order going into effect for Oahu, musicians are out of jobs once again.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Stef Mariani, a musician herself, knows the struggles that the Coronavirus pandemic has brought to the entertainment world.

“The only income stream we really have is too perform and to have shows and put on productions for people and sell our merchandise and all of that has gone away overnight,” said Stef Mariani a local artist.

The Na Hoku Hanohano Award winning artist is coming up with a solution.

“My immediate fix is the Stay Gold Foundation which is keeping artists from becoming homeless and that’s really the immediate need,” Mariani said.

Through Mariani’s Stay Gold Hawaii foundation, she has created the Save Our Artists program. The initiative distributes donations to local artists to pay for their housing. The artists just need to do a good deed in the community in return.

The Program has helped many musicians so far, including reggae music legend Bruddah Waltah.

“It relieved a lot of personal financial burden from us,” said Bruddah Waltah a reggae music artist. “Our rent and utilities, it came just in time because we were really struggling.”

Mariani vows to continue to help save our local artists as long as the pandemic lasts and beyond.

“People need support and they need to be reminded that there is an option C and there’s power in staying gold,” said Mariani.

To donate to the Save Our Artists program or apply for help, click here.

Latest stories on KHON2