Local hotels adapt new guidelines on cleaning and dealing with potential COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As smaller hotels reopen and more interisland travel takes place, hotels are doubling down on cleaning. Fortunately, there are new guidelines released by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA) to help hotels come up with a set of protocols for staff.

One of the main things hotels have to consider is what to do if they think a guest might have COVID-19.

Under the guidelines, hotels should first isolate the guest in his or her room, then contact the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). If the guest is tested and the test comes back positive, DOH will work with the hotel to move the person and gather information on who the infected person may have come into contact with during their stay.

Kauai Beach Resort and Spa said the have trained staff on this procedure and also have a plan for what happens after.

“Once we know there was an infection in one of the rooms, we would not let anyone occupy that room until we give it enough time in between doing our cleaning,” said Mick Minicola, Kauai Beach Resort and Spa general manager.

HLTA doesn’t suggest any specific method of cleaning but suggests using information from the CDC or the World Health Organization to establish a hotel policy.

OLS Hotels and Resorts, which has nine hotels across the state, said it has incorporated multiple guidelines including HLTA’s into their own safety procedures.

One of the biggest adjustments to their protocols is in housekeeping.

“We took a look at reducing the frequency of cleaning so that we’re not doing daily housekeeping,” said Rob Robinson, OLS Hotels and Resorts vice president.

Things like clean towels and linens will be delivered only by request.

Both Kauai Beach Resort and Spa and OLS Hotels and Resorts tell KHON2 they have considered using electrostatic sprayers to help disinfect rooms after use. Minicola said they are waiting for the shipments to arrive.

“[With electrostatic sprayers] you can cover a large area very quickly, rather than having to quickly wipe down tables and chairs and hallways,” said Minicola.

Robinson said they have added additional steps to their cleaning.

“Every time there’s a check out, there’s much more of a deep clean, where it’s applicable. If possible, we’re trying to leave the rooms vacant for 24 hours once a guest checks out,” said Robinson.

As for making sure the hotel is up to date with local and national COVID-19 updates, the guidelines suggest having at least one person keep up to date with practices and coordinate training hotel staff.

The HLTA is also suggesting that any employee that travels off island must self-quarantine for 2 weeks before returning to work.

The full list of COVID-19 best suggested practices for hotels can be found here at this link.