Local economists say Hawaii COVID response was ‘regrettable, to say the least’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Between the shutdowns and layoffs, local economists say it could be months before Hawaii’s economic recovery kicks in.

According to the latest forecast by University of Hawaii economists, COVID’s summer resurgence put the brakes on a budding recovery.

The continued delays of tourism’s restart was another setback.

They say Hawaii’s government failed to take advantage of a nearly-two-month period with very low COVID cases to prepare for an eventual resurgence, calling that failure “regrettable, to say the least.”

They predict Hawaii may struggle with persistently weak income and high unemployment through 2022.

