Local COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial subjects excited about results

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have developed a vaccine shown to be 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

The vaccine is being tested on 44,000 people worldwide. Of those participants, Pfizer and BioNTech say only 94 have developed COVID-19. The companies report that no serious safety concerns have been found in the clinical trials, which have been underway since May.

The subjects are given two shots every three weeks. Half of the participants are given the vaccine, while the other half are given a saltwater placebo.

The placebo is common in clinical trials to ensure the integrity of the study. Participants, researchers and company executives are all blind to who gets which injection.

A total 444 participants of the trial are from Hawaii.

“I felt elated as do my father and my brother who are both also in the trial,” local participant Kate Ozawa said.

Participants download an app, where they can report any side effects.

After receiving his second dose, another local participant, Gary Lahens, said he started feeling ill.

“It was the same symptoms that people were saying like, chills and rattling of your teeth,” Lahens described of his experience. “Some guys broke their tooth and a lot of pain. And then the fever, that was the biggest side effect. It lasted from 1:00 in the morning until 9:00 a.m.”

He adds that the night of symptoms was the only time he felt side effects.

“That was it, never had anything else again.” Lahens added.

Because of the symptoms he exhibited, Lahens believes that he didn’t get a placebo. Meanwhile, Ozawa, her father and her brother have never felt side effects.

“Nope! Usually with the shots, the worst thing is a sore arm and it wasn’t even that bad that time,” Ozawa said.

They’re both excited to be a part of what could be a historic achievement in human history.

“We’re so, so happy that we might’ve done something to be able to help,” Ozawa said.

“Society has been good to me. Now is my time to give back to them and it’s worked out so far,” Lahens added.

The proposed vaccine still requires approval from the U.S. Federal Government. If approved, Pfizer says they hope to have 30 to 40-million doses out to the public by the end of the year. Hawaii Lt. Governor Josh Green said the state could get 40 to 50-thousand of those, which would first go to kupuna, health care workers and first responders.