Local television host Tiny Tadani arrested for violating mandatory quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii cable television personality, Tiny Tadani, was arrested Wednesday morning for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day travel quarantine.
The state says a concerned citizen reported Tadani after seeing him on his social media in Las Vegas and returning to Honolulu on Saturday.
Department of the Attorney General investigators said two days after his return, Tadani recorded himself having dinner with his family at a Honolulu restaurant.
The investigators arrested Tadani working at his vendor booth on Ward Avenue.
He was released after posting $2,000 bail.
Latest stories on KHON2
- Fire damages Young Street business late Thursday night
- Union warns of nurse shortage with rise of coronavirus cases
- Breezy trade winds for the islands this weekend
- New hotline set up to help employers figure out how to handle coronavirus in workplace
- Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over payments